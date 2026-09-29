Pilibhit vendetta: 21 years after father’s murder, brothers allegedly hack his ‘killer’

In what seems like a scene out of a typical 80s Bollywood potboiler, two brothers were accused of killing a man 21 years after their father was allegedly murdered by him. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident was reported from Pilibhit’s Bilhari village on Tuesday morning.

The two brothers have been taken into custody.

Puranpur CO Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said Vedram’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination. “The family has alleged that the murder was committed due to old enmity. Teams have been deployed to investigate the case,” he said.

Police said Ramdev, 28, and Shyamdev, 27, allegedly waylaid Vedram, 48, during his morning walk around 5am and attacked him with a banka, a sharp-edged agricultural weapon. Their uncle Shridev, 50, is also named as an accused.

The police are searching for Shridev and the other accused.

The incident came to light around 8am when Puranpur police received information about the killing. ASP Himanshu Gaurav and CO Maurya reached the village and inspected the crime scene. Vedram’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to a preliminary police inquiry, Vedram had allegedly killed Nandram, the brothers’ father in 2005, following a dispute over a garbage heap. He was among eight people booked in the case and was later sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2012, police said.

The families had remained hostile since the incident, according to police. On Tuesday, Vedram was allegedly attacked near Nandram’s house, about 400 metres from his own residence. He sustained multiple injuries and collapsed at the spot, while the assailants fled.

A case was registered on a complaint from Vedram’s family and further investigation is underway. Vedram, a farmer, is survived by his wife Madhuri Devi, daughters Pushpa and Anita, and son Saurabh.