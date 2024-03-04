PM lays stone of 1800 MW solar parks, opens 200 MW solar projects for U.P.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated solar power projects with a combined capacity of 200 MW and laid foundation of two new solar parks totalling 1,800 MW for Uttar Pradesh. These are part of ₹56,000 crore multiple power and infra projects the PM dedicated to the nation or laid foundation stone of them from Telangana’s Adilabad district on Monday. The 200 MW solar projects include a 75 MW project in Kalpi, a 50 MW project in Kanpur Dehat and a 75 MW project in Jalaun district (For Representation)

Under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), the establishment of 200-megawatt solar power projects has been carried out by S.J.V.N. Green Energy Ltd on a build-own-operate basis.

The 200 MW solar projects include a 75 MW solar project in Kalpi, Jalaun district, a 50 MW project in Kanpur Dehat and a 75 MW project in Jalaun district.

“All these projects inaugurated by the PM today have started commercial production and all the power to be produced by them will be purchased by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) at ₹2.68, ₹2.98 and ₹2.98 per units respectively for next 25 years,” a senior alternative department official said.

The two solar parks the foundation of which was laid by the PM on Monday include one 1,200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Solar Park and a 600 MW solar park in Talbehat tehsil in Lalitpur district.

“The Bundelkhand Solar Energy Ltd. (BSEL) is commencing the construction of a 1,200 MW solar energy park with an estimated investment of ₹796 crore. The construction period of this solar park is 2 years after which it will be dedicated to the state,” the official said.

The solar park will generate 240 crore units of solar power annually and 140 crore units of power will be purchased by the Indian Railways as per the agreement. This solar park will be spread over an area of 4800 acres covering two villages in Madhogarh and Urai tehsils of Jalaun district.

“Land is being acquired on lease for the construction of the solar park, benefiting approximately 4500 farmers/landowners who will receive a lease payment of ₹5,000 per acre per year directly into their bank accounts for 30 years, providing them with a steady source of income besides generating local employment,” the official claimed.

Similarly, in Talbehat tehsil of Lalitpur district, a 600-megawatt capacity solar power project is being established with an estimated cost of the project ₹3,000 crore. Land required for the project is 2700 acres out of which 37.80 acres is government land.

“The ministry of renewable energy, government of India, has earmarked ₹120 crore for solar park construction out of the total estimated cost of ₹449.23 crore, through Central Financial Assistance (CFA),” the official said. This solar park will produce 1,200 million units of electricity annually.

“The implementation of the two solar parks totalling 1,800 MW project in U.P. will together reduce approximately 650 lakh metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over a 25-year period,” the official added.