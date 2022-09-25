PM Modi mentions Meerut’s ‘kabaad se jugaad’ in Mann ki Baat

Meerut’s novel initiative — ‘kabaad se jugaad’ (best from waste) — found mention in the 93rd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday.

Modi praised the campaign’s objective of beautifying public places in an environment-friendly way through waste such as iron scrap, plastic, old tyres and drums at low cost, said a U.P. government spokesperson.

Terming the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative as a perfect example of protection of the environment as well as the beautification of the city, Modi said, “The campaign is also an example of how to beautify public places at a low cost. I appreciate all the people involved in this campaign from the core of my heart.”

As part of this campaign, the Meerut Municipal Corporation has worked to beautify the city through waste material and disposable items.

It also launched a campaign to illuminate Meerut with artificial lights and named it ‘kabaad se jugaad’. Municipal commissioner Amit Pal Sharma, as quoted in the statement, said the campaign is an example of how public places can be beautified at a low cost. The city is being decorated using waste and discarded items such as iron scrap, plastic waste, old tyres and drums.

He further said arrangements were made at the circuit house intersection with artificial light trees, barricading from waste wheels of hand carts, mini wheel parks, display walls from old JCB tyres, and stool tables for sitting in the parks, among others. By using items at a lower cost, the city was decorated in a unique way, presenting a ‘model’ before others, he said.