PM Narendra Modi lauds woman beneficiary’s candidness

Lucknow: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana here on Tuesday, a woman beneficiary informed him that she was able to carry out digital transactions only partially, earning appreciation from Modi for speaking the truth. The PM said this was very good.

Modi asked Ram Janki Pal from Kanpur whether she got the benefits of PM Swanidhi Yojana. “Yes, I have got a loan of ₹10,000 under the PM Swanidhi Yojana. We have put this money into our business,” said Pal, who disclosed her family was into the business of supplying milk.

The PM then asked her if she made digital transactions. Only partially, she said, sending the audience into a peal of laughter. She also said her house, being handed over to her on Tuesday, was constructed two years ago.

The PM asked Vimlesh of Agra whether she would celebrate Diwali in the new house and she replied in the affirmative. Vimlesh said she had a ‘kuchcha’ house and the new house had been constructed at the same place.

The PM asked Babita of Lalitpur, a home maker, if she scolded her husband when the latter returned home. She said yes, again causing laughter among the audience. The PM asked her to get benefits from the PM Swanidhi Yajana as well.