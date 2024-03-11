PM to flag off 3 more Vande Bharat trains for U.P. on March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate many railway projects, including three new Vande Bharat trains in U.P. out of 10 across India, virtually from Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 12). Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)

DRMs of North Eastern Railways (NER) and Northern Railways (NR) shared this information in a press briefing on Sunday. Besides, the run of Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22549) will be extended up to Prayagraj from Tuesday onwards.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will now halt at the newly redeveloped Gomti Nagar railway station. The train number 22345 will be flagged off virtually from Ahmedabad by PM. The train will reach Gomti Nagar railway station at 2:30 pm after leaving Patna at 6:05 am.

On its return journey, the train will depart from Gomti Nagar railway station at 3:20 pm and will reach Patna by 11:45 pm. The PM will also launch the Lucknow-Dehradun and Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express trains.

Gkp-Lko Vande Bharat extended

The train, after reaching Charbagh railway station at 10:20 am, will depart for Prayagraj and cover 232 km to reach the destination by 1 pm. “The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express has been extended up to Prayagraj and a notification will be issued by the Railway Board soon,” said SM Sharma, DRM, NR, Lucknow division. Barring Saturday, the train will operate six days a week.

“A coaching complex developed for ₹105 cr at Ayodhya Cantt, doubling of railway tracks at five block sections, 23 one station, one product stalls, five good sheds, two train coach restaurants among others at Varanasi and Lucknow will also be inaugurated virtually,” Sharma added.

“Projects worth several crores will be launched. They include Gati Shakti terminals, OPOP stalls and a rail coach restaurant operating in Gomti Nagar,” said Aditya Kumar, DRM, NER.

New rail coach restaurant at Alamnagar stn soon

Seeing the good response of rail coach restaurants outside Charbagh and Gomti Nagar stations in the city, the railways has decided to open another rail coach restaurant at Alamnagar station soon. “The tender has been given and the work is underway, soon people will be able to relish the food outside the station 24X7,” said NR DRM SM Sharma.