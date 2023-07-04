Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Lucknow, four held

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of Madiaon police and the crime branch of Lucknow busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested five members on Monday. One of the accused, however, fled from police custody while undergoing medical examination following which the police personnel on duty has been suspended and sent to police lines. Two-wheelers recovered from the possession of gang members. (HT)

The police claimed that the accused were from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and that they would fly to different regions in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow before returning to Gujarat after stealing automobiles.

“The gang used to steal two-wheelers mostly, and four-wheelers too in case of possibility of using lock breakers. They would then stock them until their numbers reached 15-20 before transporting them to Nepal in a truck. Another gang member present in Nepal would further sell the stolen vehicles by changing the number plates and the money was shared among the gang members,” said Qasim Abidi, DCP (North).

“As many as 15 two-wheelers, one four-wheeler, three lock breakers, two Nepal’s and one Indian Sim cards, and a mobile phone was recovered from their possession,” said the DCP.

“The five arrested accused were identified as Azharuddin, 37, Amaan alias Shoyed, 40, Sahzad Hussain, 21, Imran, 25, all residents of Gujarat and their accomplice from Kanpur, Shanu, 32. While four of them are in the custody of police and are being investigated, Imran fled while undergoing medical examination in a hospital,” said the police.

As per the police press note, the accused arrested have several cases against them in various police stations in Lucknow and other districts of U.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON