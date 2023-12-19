Poll panel reviews 2024 preparedness with CEOs of 6 states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed chief electoral officers (CEOs) of six states to ensure the preparation of ‘healthy and inclusive’ electoral rolls for inducement-free and safe voting, and to maintain strict vigilance on borders during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Poll officials at ECI-organised conference of CEOs to review preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

Ahead of the elections, a regional conference of the CEOs and state police nodal Officers (SPNO) of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha was organised by the ECI here on Monday.

An Election Commission of India team of senior deputy election commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitish Kumar Vyas, deputy election commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahu and other officers told the CEOs to ensure participation of stakeholders during the special brief revision of electoral rolls, improve the indices and ensure enrollment of all the eligible first-time voters. They were also told to remove deceased and duplicate voters from the lists and lay special focus on enrollment of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), third gender, sex workers, homeless and other identified vulnerable groups in them.

“Prepare plans to increase voter turnout during polls with maximum use of IT applications. Officers should work on election expenditure management, training and capacity building of various polling officials through systematic voter education and electoral participation (SWEEP) programmes,” the CEOs were told.

The CEOs and SPNOs of the states were asked to maintain complete vigilance on the borders with coordination of the state officers, to prepare a favorable environment at the time of the upcoming Lok Sabha general election.

Chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh Navdeep Rinwa assured the ECI officers that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would be conducted in a free, fair, transparent and uninterrupted manner.