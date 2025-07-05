‘Positive environment created by UP govt beneficial for Japanese companies’

LUCKNOW Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, paid a courtesy visit to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday and the two discussed strengthening collaboration between Japan and Uttar Pradesh in four key areas - technical cooperation, investment, youth skill development and tourism, said a statement from the CM’s office. Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. (Sourced)

Commending the positive transformation and developmental progress in UP over the past eight years, Keiichi congratulated Adityanath, saying that Japanese companies view UP as a reliable and investment-friendly destination, said the statement.

It was decided that a high-level delegation from the UP government will soon visit Japan. The visit will focus on exploring opportunities for collaboration in green hydrogen, electronics and particularly the semiconductor sector. The delegation will also participate in the World Expo to be held in Osaka in the last week of July.

Adityanath said: “UP welcomes Japanese investment and technological collaboration in sectors like electronics, green energy and semiconductors.” He also mentioned that the state government is ready to adopt modern models of urban mobility along with metro projects.

The meeting also included discussions on developing skills of UP’s youth and providing them with international employment opportunities. With a focus on job opportunities in Japan, the CM said the state government is working with Japan to train youth so they become eligible for employment there. Both sides also agreed to strengthen ties in the tourism sector.

Adityanath remarked that UP is India’s spiritual centre, home to numerous significant sites related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. These are of great interest to Japanese citizens as well.

Ambassador Keiichi appreciated the improvements in UP’s law and order, infrastructure, road and rail networks and air connectivity. He noted that the state is fast becoming a top choice for global investors. He said the positive environment created by the UP government is highly beneficial for Japanese companies. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to formalise this cooperation and prepare a concrete action plan soon.