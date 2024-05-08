Post scrutiny, 15 in race for Phulpur, 14 for Allahabad and 17 for Pratapgarh seats

PRAYAGRAJ: Post scrutiny, candidates are in fray in the twin parliamentary constituencies of Prayagraj: Allahabad and Phulpur. Allahabad, Phulpur and Pratapgarh seats go to polls on May 25. (Pic for representation)

As many as 32 nomination papers were rejected for the Allahabad and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats by late Tuesday evening, informed district poll officials.

Twenty-nine nominations were received for Allahabad seat but after scrutiny, now just 14 candidates are left after papers of 15 were rejected . Likewise, there were 32 nominations for Phulpur seat but 15 candidates are left after the papers of 17 got rejected.

The final list of candidates would, however, only be known after the withdrawals on May 9.

Post scrutiny, candidates in fray for Allahabad seat include INDIA block’s Ujjwal Raman Singh contesting as Congress candidate, BJP’s Neeraj Tripathi, BSP’s Ramesh Patel, Hansraj of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Pragatisheel Samaj Party’s Ajeet Kumar Patel, Rajdhar Singh Patel of Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R), Rajendra Prasad Prajapati of Bhagidari Party (P), Shiv Prasad Vishwakarma of Samyak Party, Sarvajeet Singh of Kamera Samaj Party and Hemraj Singh of Peoples Party of India (Democratic), besides Independents Anuj Swaroop Shukla, Avaneesh Kumar, Geeta Rani Sharma and Gopal Swaroop Joshi.

Likewise, after the scrutiny of nomination papers, the candidates in the fight for Phulpur seat include Praveen Singh Patel of BJP, Amar Nath Singh of SP, Jagannath Pal of BSP, Mahima Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Jila Jeet Bhartiya of Bahujan Awam Party, Pramod Kumar Patel of Sardar Patel Siddhant Party, Mushir Ahmad Siddiqui of Peoples’ Party of India (Democratic), Yogesh Kushwaha of Pragatisheel Samaj Party, Lala Ram Saroj of Prabuddhwadi Bahujan Morcha, Sunil Kumar of Bhagidari Party (P), Sangeeta Yadav of Subhashwadi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party (Subhas Party), Nafis Ahmad of Bahujan Mukti Party and Sanjeev Kumar Mishra of Yuva Vikas Party, besides Independents Akhilesh Tripathi and Dr Neeraj.

Allahabad and Phulpur would go to poll in the fifth phase on May 25.

27 in fray in Pratapgarh

In Pratapgarh, where 34 candidates had filed papers, nominations of seven were rejected by the poll officials. Now there are 27 candidates in the race for the seat which goes to polls on May 25.Here too, the final list would be known after withdrawals on May 9.

The candidates left in the race after scrutiny include Sangam Lal Gupta of BJP, Shiv Pal Singh Patel of SP, Prathamesh Mishra of BSP, Rishi Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Mahesh Kumar Prajapati of Samajdaar Party, Shivram Sharma of Moulik Adhikar Party, Pramod Kumar of Bahujan Mukti Party, Vijay Singh of Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal, Arun Kumar Pandey of Hindustan Samaj Party, Geeta Devi of Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrawadi Party, Dharmendra Tiwari of Log Party, Durgesh Kumar of Rashtriya Atal Janata Party, Ramsiddh Yadav of Manavtawadi Samaj Party, Sunil Chandra Pal of Rashtra Uday Party, Sundeep Singh of National Jan Dal, Ram Kumar Yadav of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Jokhu of Sardar Patel Siddhant Party besides Independents including Sunil, Mohram Ali, Dhyan Singh, Shankar Suman Tiwari, Shivpal Patel, Dhananjay, Ajit Pratap, Harshit Singh, Amar Singh and Shravan Kumar Tripathi.

Control room fully functional

PRAYAGRAJ: Any complaint or information related to corrupt practices regarding election expenditure can be lodged on the control room numbers 0532-2990390, 0532-2990391 and 0532-2990392, as per district poll officials.

Chief treasury officer-Prayagraj Pratyush Kumar informed that a control room had been set up for complaints of corrupt practices regarding election expenditure. If any person wanted to file any complaint or provide information related to corrupt practices regarding election expenditure for Lok Sabha general election-2024, then he/she could contact the given numbers, he added. HTC