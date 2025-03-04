Power engineers flag irregularities in directors’ shortlisting, write to CM

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh has raised concerns over the selection process for director positions in state power corporation, urging chief minister Yogi Adityanath to review the matter. In a letter sent on Tuesday, the association called for a fair selection of departmental engineers for these key posts. The association alleged that the committee overlooked senior engineers’ qualifications, expertise, and Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs). (Sourced)

Jitendra Singh Gurjar, the association’s general secretary, said the screening committee ignored established norms and introduced new criteria to shortlist candidates for 17 director positions, with interviews scheduled for March 6.

“Of the approximately 54 shortlisted candidates, only 19 are departmental engineers, while 35 are from private companies or other institutions,” he said.

The association alleged that the committee overlooked senior engineers’ qualifications, expertise, and Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs). Despite meeting the eligibility criteria, many departmental engineers were excluded without explanation. The association questioned why a large number of external candidates were considered while experienced internal engineers were left out.

“It appears that the screening process has been manipulated to favour predetermined candidates. There are also indications that the move is aimed at facilitating the privatization of power corporations by appointing directors from private companies,” Gurjar stated.

Meanwhile, the Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti continued its protest against power privatisation for the 97th consecutive day across districts and power projects in the state.

A meeting of central office-bearers from various labour unions and service organisations under the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti has been scheduled in Lucknow on March 8 to decide the next course of action.

“The UPPCL management has been pushing for privatisation since late November, leading to industrial unrest. The government must put an end to this process in the interest of the state and consumers,” said Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey.