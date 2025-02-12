Practical knowledge of science subjects can help fetch good marks in UP Board class 12 exams: Experts

Learning and revising science subjects, not by mugging up but understanding the topics practically, and practicing mathematics can help fetch good marks in UP Board class 12, shared experts. (Pic for representation)

When studying physics, one must understand the principles, laws and definitions well. “If you write these concepts at least five times you will understand them well which will be helpful in fetching good marks in examinations. One must understand the units and origin of formulas and highlight principles while writing. Simple experiments with day-to-day items like pens and erasers can also help in understanding the topics easily and providing possible examples while writing the examination,” shared divisional science development officer Dinesh Jaiswal.

He said that when studying chemistry, the examinees must solve the last few years’ question papers, understand chemical reactions by practically experimenting at least those which can be done using items present at home. “Writing chemical formulas is important when attempting the question paper. One must make diagrams of the apparatus used for different reactions and making of compounds wherever necessary as it helps in fetching good marks,” Jaiswal added.

Drawing well-labelled diagrams and explaining them in your own words is necessary when it comes to biology. “Whatever we see around us may be plants or animals. It is important to have a curiosity to find out and learn their scientific names as they help while writing answers during the examination. Neat and clear presentation can help in creating an impact on the examiner,” Jaiswal said.

Abhay Mishra, mathematics lecturer at Government Jubilee Inter College while sharing tips for Mathematics examination said that if a student practices even the important topics like – Solution of Linear Equation biometric method, application of derivative, definite integration, line differential equation, property of dot and cross, shortest distance between two skew lines, linear programming and conditional probability and bayes theorem, they will score good marks.

“Mathematics should not be considered as a subject to worry about and instead it should be looked upon as a subject that requires more practice. Now when only a few weeks are left for the examination, I would advise the students to practice as much as possible,” said Mishra.

The UP Board class 12 exams will begin from February 24 and conclude on March 12.