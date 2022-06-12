Prayagraj authority set to demolish Friday violence conspirator’s illegal house

Following the violent protests that saw stone pelting and arson by mobs of locals in Atala area of Prayagraj after the Friday prayers on June 10, preparations are in full swing by the district administration and the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to undertake demolitions of illegal houses and other properties of those who were involved in the incident, people aware of the matter said.

The first on the target list is Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, a resident of JK Ashiana Colony located in Kareli locality of Prayagraj’s old city area, who has already been arrested and being considered as one of the main conspirators behind the Friday’s violence. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has already pasted a notice on Saturday night to vacate the premises warning of an impending demolition at his house in Kareli.

Protests erupted in several cities across the country after the Friday prayers on June 10 over comments made by former Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Mohammed, leading to violence, arson and stone-pelting in several places. A total of 255 people were arrested from several towns in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violence, police said on Saturday.

“The notice issued by joint secretary/Zonal officer of PDA dated June 10, 2022 informing that the construction of the house has been undertaken in violation of the set norms under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Ordinance, 1973 and without permission of the PDA. The notice citing illegal constructions on 25x60 feet ground floor and first floor, also mentions that a show cause notice had been served on the owner of the house on May 10, 2022 and a date of hearing was fixed for May 25, 2022 but neither the owner nor his representative lawyer appeared in the hearing,” said a senior official of the district administration.

The notice says that a demolition order was passed on May 25, 2022 and the owner was ordered to undertake the demolition himself and inform by June 9, 2022 but no action was taken by the owner. The notice informs owner Javed Mohd to vacate the house by 11am on June 12, 2022 so that the building could be demolished, he added.

PDA vice-chairman Arvind Chauhan confirmed the development and said, “Action will be taken in accordance with the norms on Sunday,” he added.

Four joint teams of the district administration and Prayagraj Development Authority have started checking properties of all the arrested 68 people and another 27 identified but yet to be arrested individuals in connection with Friday’s violence that rocked Atala locality of Prayagraj to identify illegal constructions. The finding of the first day has been submitted to district magistrate of Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri.

Chairman of the Waqf Qabristan committee, Prayagraj, Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump (56) is also Prayagraj general secretary of the Welfare Party of India. He has a business of undertaking land boring work based out of an office located in Transport Nagar area of Prayagraj. He also runs a business of selling submersible pumps from his house that has earned him the nickname “Javed Pump”.

SSP Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump has been arrested for inciting violence. Javed’s mobile phone was scanned which revealed that he had spread messages for nationwide bandh and had urged youngsters to reach Atala for protests, he added.

“Some deleted messages and mobile numbers are also being retrieved from his phone. Javed’s daughter has been a JNU student and her role in the incident is under investigation as she used to give advice to her father,” he added.

He further said that seized mobile phones of other arrested persons were also being scanned, messages urging others to reach Atala area are being found in WhatsApp groups on them. The modus operandi of the rioters indicates that minors and teenagers were put on the forefront of Friday’s stone pelting, he said.