News / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj: Case against Atiq’s aide for living with fake identity

Prayagraj: Case against Atiq’s aide for living with fake identity

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 24, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Mohd Nafees was arrested by police following an encounter in Anapur area of Nawabganj on November 22 night

Nawabganj police in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district registered a first information report (FIR) against slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s aide Mohd Nafees aka Nafees Biryani for assault on police team, forgery and other sections of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday.

Nafees has four cases, including the FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case, registered against him. (For Representation)
Nafees has four cases, including the FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case, registered against him. (For Representation)

Mohd Nafees was arrested by a police team following an encounter in Anapur area of Nawabganj in trans-Ganga late on Wednesday night. The police recovered a pistol, bike, mobile and some cash from Nafees. DCP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Bharti said the police also recovered a forged Aadhaar card from a bag which the accused was carrying with him.

“The Aadhaar card is in the name of one Mohd Farhat of Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj but has photograph of Mohd Nafees on it. Investigations revealed that Nafees was living with a fake identity,” the cop said. “Section 420 of IPC has been added to the FIR following recovery of the forged Aadhaar card,” he added.

Meanwhile, police officials are questioning Nafees to identify the person who managed to escape from the spot during the encounter on Wednesday night. The police suspect that the person may be another accused wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. Nafees has four cases, including the FIR in the Umesh Pal murder case, registered against him.

