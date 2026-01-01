Prayagraj retd teacher escapes ₹2 cr cyber fraud attempt

A retired school teacher in Prayagraj narrowly escaped an alleged cyber fraud attempt involving ₹2 crore after bank officials and cybercrime police intervened in time, officials said. Threat of money laundering case used to hold retired teacher under digital arrest for 3 days (Sourced)

Police said cybercriminals allegedly kept the woman under so called ”digital arrest” for three days by threatening her with arrest in a money laundering case. The incident came to light when the teacher visited a Punjab National Bank branch to break a fixed deposit of ₹1.20 crore and sought to transfer the amount to another account. She had also attempted to transfer ₹90 lakh through RTGS from a Canara Bank account.

ACP Cyber Crime Rajkumar Meena said the accused allegedly intimidated the teacher by claiming that money laundering transactions were being carried out using her Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. “The timely alertness of bank staff and immediate action by the cybercrime police helped prevent the fraud. Further action is being taken based on her complaint,” he said.

According to cybercrime police, the teacher, a Civil Lines resident, lives alone after her husband’s death, while her children work outside the city. On December 26, the cybercriminals allegedly contacted her and warned her of fake financial irregularities, citing court orders to create fear. She was reportedly kept under constant pressure until December 28.

On December 30, when she approached the PNB Civil Lines branch, branch manager Vipin Kumar noticed her nervous behaviour. Along with staff members Neetu Singh and Priya, he grew suspicious due to repeated calls on her phone and her insistence on an urgent transfer for an alleged property purchase. The matter was then reported to the cybercrime police.

A cybercrime team led by SHO Om Narayan Gautam visited her residence, spoke to neighbours and contacted her son over the phone. Police later found that the account where the money was to be transferred had allegedly been opened fraudulently on October 25. Bank officials said the teacher’s account has been frozen to prevent any unauthorised transactions.