Prayagraj’s Bada tazia organisers back off, others also reluctant on Moharram processions

Even as police officials have prohibited the display of weapons and use of horses and camels during Moharram processions, the main tazia committees of Prayagraj have decided not to take out tazia. Although the committees have not cited any concrete reasons behind the decision, violence at Atala may be one of them. However, the organisers of ‘Mehendi’ and ‘taziadars’ of 26 localities in old city areas have declared to take out tazia processions during Moharram. Police officials in a meeting have already appealed to Moharram committees to ensure that processions are taken out traditionally and with simplicity.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal committee declared that the moon of Moharram was not sighted on Friday. Now, the first day of Moharram will be on Sunday, July 31 while Yaum-e-Ashura will be on August 9.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Bada Tazia’ and ‘Buddha Tazia’ are among the historical and oldest Moharram committees in the city, besides the Jhula Committee of Sabzi Mandi. Bada Tazia committee chairman Mohd Rehan Khan held a meeting with other members, and it was decided that no tazia or Moharram procession will be taken out this year in view of maintaining peace. However, Rehan Khan made it clear that tazia will be kept at Imambada for ‘niyaz’ and ziyarat of devotees. Besides Bada Tazia, the Buddha Tazia Moharram committee was still to make any decision to take out tazia and procession on Moharram. Moreover, many other smaller committees are also yet to take any decision in this regard. However, a meeting of Allahabad Historical Moharram Committee held at its office at Kolhan Tola on July 24 declared that taziadars of 26 localities have decided to take out tazia and Moharram procession as per tradition. Committee’s PRO Karimul Haq Nizami said all taziadars will ensure that processions are being taken out peacefully and as per guidelines issued by the administration. “ If any taziadar was not taking out tazia or procession, due to some reason, then he would not be pressurized for the same’ he said.

On condition of anonymity, an office bearer of the committee said that many taziadars and Moharram committees are reluctant to take out tazia and procession due to violence at Atala. They fear that miscreants may cause disturbance during processions, he added.

It is worth mentioning that in a meeting held on Wednesday, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey has made it clear that the display of weapons, including swords and sticks, besides any kind of stunts, will be strictly prohibited during Moharram processions.