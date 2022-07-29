Prayagraj’s Bada tazia organisers back off, others also reluctant on Moharram processions
Even as police officials have prohibited the display of weapons and use of horses and camels during Moharram processions, the main tazia committees of Prayagraj have decided not to take out tazia. Although the committees have not cited any concrete reasons behind the decision, violence at Atala may be one of them. However, the organisers of ‘Mehendi’ and ‘taziadars’ of 26 localities in old city areas have declared to take out tazia processions during Moharram. Police officials in a meeting have already appealed to Moharram committees to ensure that processions are taken out traditionally and with simplicity.
Meanwhile, the Sunni Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilal committee declared that the moon of Moharram was not sighted on Friday. Now, the first day of Moharram will be on Sunday, July 31 while Yaum-e-Ashura will be on August 9.
It is worth mentioning that ‘Bada Tazia’ and ‘Buddha Tazia’ are among the historical and oldest Moharram committees in the city, besides the Jhula Committee of Sabzi Mandi. Bada Tazia committee chairman Mohd Rehan Khan held a meeting with other members, and it was decided that no tazia or Moharram procession will be taken out this year in view of maintaining peace. However, Rehan Khan made it clear that tazia will be kept at Imambada for ‘niyaz’ and ziyarat of devotees. Besides Bada Tazia, the Buddha Tazia Moharram committee was still to make any decision to take out tazia and procession on Moharram. Moreover, many other smaller committees are also yet to take any decision in this regard. However, a meeting of Allahabad Historical Moharram Committee held at its office at Kolhan Tola on July 24 declared that taziadars of 26 localities have decided to take out tazia and Moharram procession as per tradition. Committee’s PRO Karimul Haq Nizami said all taziadars will ensure that processions are being taken out peacefully and as per guidelines issued by the administration. “ If any taziadar was not taking out tazia or procession, due to some reason, then he would not be pressurized for the same’ he said.
On condition of anonymity, an office bearer of the committee said that many taziadars and Moharram committees are reluctant to take out tazia and procession due to violence at Atala. They fear that miscreants may cause disturbance during processions, he added.
It is worth mentioning that in a meeting held on Wednesday, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey has made it clear that the display of weapons, including swords and sticks, besides any kind of stunts, will be strictly prohibited during Moharram processions.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
