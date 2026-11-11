President’s guard shot during Diwali clash with neighbours over crackers in UP's Baghpat

A security personnel posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, who had returned home to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh for Diwali holidays, was shot in the head and injured during an altercation with a neighbour over bursting firecrackers, police said on Tuesday. Police booked Dheeraj and Monu on the basis of Raj’s complaint. (Naeem Ansari/ANI)

Baghpat superintendent of police (SP) Purnendu Singh said the bullet hit a wall before striking the personnel, reducing its impact. Doctors have removed the bullet, and he is now stable, Singh added.

The injured personnel, identified as Saurabh Kumar, is part of the specialised service responsible for the President’s security at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the SP said. The elite President’s Bodyguard was raised in 1773 and is one of the army’s oldest regiments.

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How the Dispute Escalated According to a complaint lodged by their father, Janak Raj, at Ramala police station, the incident took place around 9pm on Diwali day (November 8) in Gopalpur Khadana village. Kumar was bursting firecrackers outside his house with his brothers Vineet and Mintu when Dheeraj, who lives 100 metres away, allegedly arrived and began abusing them.

“An argument broke out when Dheeraj objected to Kumar’s family bursting crackers. Although some villagers intervened and initially pacified both sides, the dispute escalated again when Saurabh protested,” the complaint alleged.

Dheeraj allegedly opened fire with a country-made pistol, and the bullet hit a wall before striking Saurabh in the head. The accused’s brother Monu, alias Praveen, allegedly attacked Vineet with a stick. The accused fled after threatening the family, according to the complaint.

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Police Investigation Police booked Dheeraj and Monu on the basis of Raj’s complaint. The family alleged that the accused had a longstanding enmity with them, the SP said.

Ramala station house officer Rakesh Kumar Sharma said three police teams had been formed to arrest the accused. Police personnel have also been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. SP Purnendu Singh directed the teams to ensure their early arrest.