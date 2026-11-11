Dark wood, warm lighting and patterned walls: The K-drama-inspired decor looks to try at home

K drama inspired home decor (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less I watch quite a lot of K-dramas, and apart from the storylines, characters and their wardrobes, one thing that often catches my attention is the way their homes are designed. While watching shows like Lovely Runner and 100 Days of Deception, I found myself drawn to the vintage-inspired furniture, warm wooden finishes, patterned walls and cosy little corners that make these spaces feel so inviting. There is something particularly charming about the classic furniture, wooden cabinets, decorative lamps and lived-in interiors that appear across several Korean dramas.

What I find even more interesting is how lighting changes the entire mood of these spaces. Even when the furniture, colour palette and decor elements look similar, the atmosphere can feel completely different depending on how a room is designed. Soft, warm lighting can make a living room feel cosy and nostalgic, while a strategically placed table lamp can turn an ordinary corner into a cosy reading nook. It is often these little details that make the interiors so memorable. From dark wooden furniture and patterned walls to warm lighting and vintage-inspired accessories, here are some ways to recreate that cosy, timeless K-drama-inspired look in your own space.

1. Bring in dark wood furniture for a rich, timeless look One of the most noticeable elements in many Korean-inspired interiors is the use of wooden furniture. Dark walnut, teak, and mahogany-inspired finishes can give a room a more grounded, sophisticated appearance. Whether it is a wooden coffee table, a sideboard, a console, or a dining table, these pieces add visual depth without making the space feel overly decorated. If you already have light-coloured furniture, you do not necessarily need to replace it. Consider adding one or two darker wooden elements to create contrast. A walnut-finish bedside table, a wooden accent chair, or a console with a rich grain pattern can make a difference. For smaller spaces, choose furniture with a clean design and visible wood grain rather than bulky pieces. This helps maintain a sense of openness while bringing in the warmth associated with Korean-inspired interiors.