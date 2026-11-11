TN government launches 'Eri' portal to fast-track process to restore waterbodies

The Tamil Nadu government has launched the 'Eri' portal to provide fast-track online No Objection Certificates to non-governmental organisations and volunteers working on waterbody restoration across the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay greets during the launch of the 'Eri' lake portal, developed by the Water Resources Department, at the State Secretariat, in Chennai on Tuesday. (@CMOTamilnadu X)

The automated system, which dispenses with the manual application process, aims to clear eligible restoration applications within a strict 15-days window.

The portal addresses a long-standing grievance of eco-volunteers and NGOs using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, who previously faced severe bureaucratic delays while seeking clearances from multiple government departments.

Developed by the Water Resources Department, the platform replaces the manual application process with a transparent, time-bound digital mechanism.

Some of the key features of the 'Eri' portal -- www.eri.tn.gov.in -- include a centralised database bringing details of over 1 lakh water bodies managed across 5 different government departments onto a single website, allowing users to apply online for critical activities like desilting, strengthening of bunds, and minor permitted improvement works, and unified coordination with the Chief Engineer and Director of the State Water Resources Management Agency (SWaRMA) appointed as the nodal officer to handle application screening, approval tracking, and inter-departmental coordination.

During the launch event at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay handed over the first set of online NOCs to representatives from prominent environmental organisations, including Siruthuli, Environmental Foundation of India (EFI), Exnora International Foundation, Mega Foundation, and Dhan Foundation.

The event was attended by HR&CE Minister S Ramesh, Forest Minister R V Ranjith Kumar, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary (MA&WS) Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with other senior secretaries and department heads.

In the face of climate change and increasing water demand, to enhance water storage capacity, improve groundwater recharge, strengthen resilience to the impacts of climate change, and ensure water security of Tamil Nadu, the effective participation of NGOs, the public, and volunteers, along with the government, will go a long way in making the efforts sustainable, it is said.

Through the ERI portal, an integrated online platform created to encourage the participation of citizens, NGOs, CSR organisations, institutions and other stakeholders in the restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies across the State.

The portal enables interested organisations can identify water bodies, submit restoration proposals, obtain the necessary permissions/NOCs from the government departments concerned, track their applications, and document the progress and completion of restoration works through a single platform.

Water Resources Department, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Directorate of Town Panchayats, Greater Chennai Corporation, Municipal Administration (DMA), Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, and Environment, Climate Change & Forest, are among the stakeholder departments.