Priyanka, Akhilesh back aspirants protesting at UPPSC HQ in Prayagraj

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday tweeted in support of the students who have been staging a protest at Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters here for past many days demanding re-conducting the review officer/assistant review officer (RO/ARO) recruitment preliminary exam held on February 11. CAPTION: Students preparing for recruitment exams protesting near the UPPSC gate in Prayagraj on February 23. (HT photo)

The aspirants preparing for recruitment exams alleged paper leak and refused to budge even as heavy police force along with RAF personnel have been deployed outside UPPSC HQ premises here.

In her tweet on X (formerly twitter), Priyanka Gandhi said, “The issue of paper leak is being discussed in each and every village of Uttar Pradesh while the government is asleep. Students including girls are staging protests in Allahabad, Lucknow, Meerut and elsewhere demanding re-examination into Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer recruitment but the government is insulting and is getting them bashed with sticks.”

“Just think-- more than 50 lakh submitted the form. This was the biggest examination in the history of the state. Each form was worth ₹400 while 48 lakh admit cards were issued but question papers got leaked just before the examination. I wonder what is the mental state if the aspirants and their families” Priyanka said in her post.

“Who is involved in paper leaks and how does it happens,” Priyanka asked. Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also offered full support to the students protesting at the UPPSC.”In fact BJP did not want any examination to be completed as it will have to give jobs and even reservations in jobs. BJP does not wants to give both,” he alleged in his tweet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, students staged a protest outside the UPPSC. The students raised slogans against UPPSC officials and held hostage all officials and staff inside while forcing them to close all gates of the premises.

ACP (Civil Lines) Shwetabh Pandey and ACP Kotwali Satyendra Kumar Tiwari tried to pacify the protesting students but they continued the protests till late evening. All India Students’ Association (AISA) demanded re-examination within a month. AISA leader Manish Kumar said students and youth will go to Delhi on March 28 for raising their voice against paper leak and other issues.