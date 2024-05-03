Priyanka calls Modi arrogant, urges masses to identify “real leaders”

AGRA Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become arrogant because of “unlimited power”, which moved him away from the problems of people. She alleged that those around the PM were engaged in flattery and afraid of him and thus did not give correct feedback to him. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi leading a road show in support of Congress candidate, an ex-army man Ramnath Sikarwar, in Fatehpur Sikri on Friday. (HT Photo)

“On the other hand is a mass leader, Rahul Gandhi, who travelled 4,000km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and from Manipur to Mumbai. Based on his experiences with the common people he met, the Congress prepared its manifesto - ‘Nyay Patra’ - which talks about the people and solutions to their problems. It is a tool to fight injustice done to labourers, farmers and those deprived,” she said while leading a road show in support of party candidate Ram Nath Sikarwar, an ex-armyman aka ‘Fauji Baba’, from Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat comprising the rural belt of Agra that will go to polls on May 7.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Congress leader reached Fatehabad area of Agra around 5.30pm by helicopter to join the road show. Later, addressed a gathering and spoke from atop a vehicle passing through the market area. She also raised the slogan - ‘Fauji, Fauji’.

”Ram Nath Sikarwar is the most honest candidate in the nation. Being an ex-armyman, he is not greedy of power nor money, and only wants an opportunity to serve the country,” said Priyanka.

She asked voters in Fatehpur Sikri not to miss the opportunity of having such a dedicated man as their representative. Sikarwar had contested in 2022 state assembly election as Congress candidate from Kheragarh seat in Agra but lost. Priyanka had organised a road show for him in 2022 also.

“You people have seen the 10-year term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, because of power, has turned arrogant. He has detached himself from the poor, deprived and neglected section of society. Those around him are afraid and do not dare to communicate the truth to the PM who has lost touch with grassroots realities of the nation,” she said.

‘It may be a Congress regime in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana....we have fulfilled promises. We will end Agniveer scheme and restore the past format of recruitment to armed forces and fill 30 lakh posts lying vacant,” she said while appealing to masses to identify the ‘real’ leaders.

“Time has come for a change and voters should vote wisely and not fall for emotive issues raised with the intention to mislead the masses,” added Priyanka.