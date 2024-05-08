Priyanka finalises strategy for Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: A day after calling upon the partymen to gear up for the Lok Sabha poll, Priyanka Gandhi held a closed door meetings with the party cadre on Wednesday to give a final shape to the party’s campaign . Priyanka is also giving final touches to the strategy for Amethi Lok Sabha seat from where the party has fielded loyalist KL Sharma. (HT FILE)

Senior Congress leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi is contesting the poll from this seat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Priyanka Gandhi gave final touches to the teams of party’s volunteers that would be deployed at the booths in the constituency that goes to poll on May 20.

“Priyanka Gandhi held meetings with the block and booth level workers. The meetings are going on till late Tuesday evening. Now booth level teams have been worked out and necessary directives have been given to the partymen to be deployed,” said a Congress leader.

She is also giving final touches to the strategy for Amethi Lok Sabha seat from where the party has fielded loyalist KL Sharma. There are indications that she may launch Rahul Gandhi’s campaign at Bachhrfawan, Rae Bareli on Wednesday.