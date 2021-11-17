Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launches outreach programme in Chitrakoot, tells women to fight for their rights

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged women to fight for their rights in politics.She was interacting with women at Ram Ghat in Chitrakoot on Wednesday as part of her party’s 100-day women outreach programme “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon”.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had earlier announced 40% reservation for women in ticket distribution in the state assembly election scheduled for early next year, asked women to begin fending for themselves.

“No one will come to rescue. How can you hope for justice and protection from those who commit atrocities,” she said during her interaction with some 5000 women at Ram Ghat on the banks of the Mandakini river in Chitrakoot.

The decision of giving 40% tickets to woman was a beginning, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

“I want 50% women contesting the elections in 2024,” she said.

She reiterated several promises to women. Apart from a separate manifesto that is being prepared, she once again promised smartphones for class 12 pass girls and electric scooties for girls who have completed graduation, free travel for women in government buses, an honorarium of ₹10,000 for anganwadi workers and old age pension of ₹1000.

“The mobile will help in your safety and the scooty in your studies. All travels will be free for you in government buses,” she said.

Hitting out at the BJP government, she said that the son of a Union minister crushed farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and the government helped him. This was a reference to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the case. He was arrested on October 9 and is currently in jail. The district and sessions rejected his bail application on November 15. Ashish Mishra has repeatedly denied his involvement in the incident.

The Congress general secretary also referred to her recent meeting with some ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers who were earlier allegedly beaten up by police while trying to raise their demands at a public meeting.

“When you are being exploited and tortured on a routine basis, if you ask for your rights from those beating you, you will never get it. You have to fight for your rights,” she said.

“If the government is not doing anything for you, then why should it continue?” she asked.

The women present at the interaction included students, anganwadi workers, lawyers and members of self-help groups. They shared with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the problems they faced at home and at the workplace.

She promised them that the party would stand by them and help them in solving their problems in the best possible manner.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered prayers at the famous Matgajendra Shiv temple in Chitrakoot and performed jalabhishek there. She also went to Kamtanath temple for puja.