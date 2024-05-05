Prof Sanjay Singh takes over as VC of Shakuntala Misra University

letters@htlive.com Prof Sanjay Singh takes over as VC of Shakuntala Misra univ (Sourced)

Professor Sanjay Singh took over as the vice chancellor of Lucknow’s Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University from professor Himanshu Shekhar Jha, the acting vice chancellor on Sunday.

Before taking charge, professor Singh, who till now was serving as the vice chancellor of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University handed over the charge of the university to acting vice chancellor professor NMP Verma.

Professor Singh was appointed vice chancellor of Dr Shakuntala Misra university by Chancellor-governor Anandiben Patel on March 2 for a period of five years.

Officials said professor Singh demitted charge of Bhimrao Ambedkar university after securing the nod of university’s Visitor, President Droupadi Murmu.

After taking charge, professor Singh said: “It is a matter of great pride for me that the university is committed towards inclusive education to empower the differently abled students academically.”

He said: “Students from across the country are attracted by the quality inclusive education system of the university. Free facilities of education, food and hostel etc. are being provided to the disabled students. I will continue to strive to provide new heights to this university by resolving the obstacles and challenges faced by specially abled students in obtaining higher education,” he said. On this occasion, former vice chancellor prof Himanshu Shekhar Jha, registrar Rohit Singh, finance officer Sanjay Singh, controller of examinations Dr Amit Kumar Rai, deputy registrar Anil Kumar Mishra, assistant registrar Brijendra Singh and others were present.

All BBAU teachers and staff congratulated professor Singh on his responsibility.