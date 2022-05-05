‘Proper hand hygiene can cut HAIs by 50%’

The risk of hospital-acquired infections (also called healthcare associated infections - HAIs) can be reduced by 50% with proper hand hygiene, said experts of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Professor Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, SGPGIMS, said on Thursday, “If the staff, who come in direct contact with patients in the hospital, clean their hands before touching every patient, then there can be a 50% reduction in the incidents of hospital-acquired infections. With a reduction in hospital-acquired infection, money and medicine spent on patients can be saved.

“By controlling infections, patients can be discharged early, hence the cost of hospital stay due to infection can also be reduced. Many times, the staff is unable to follow hand hygiene practice due to the workload but there is no place for lethargy in the medical profession. The rules should be strictly followed otherwise the patient will suffer.”

Agarwal was addressing a campaign organised by the Infection Control Cell of the SGPGIMS.

One of the 17 deaths among hospitalised patients is due to hospital-acquired infections. This can be reduced with a bit of care and superior hand hygiene. He said that to avoid illness even at home, hands should be thoroughly cleaned before eating.

Only 30 to 40% staff practice hand hygiene in the proper way. When surveillance and awareness campaigns were conducted inside the SGPGIMS, the hand-washing practice increased to 70 to 80%. Director PGI, professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, directed the staff to clean hands thoroughly before touching patients.