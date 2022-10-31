Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PWD engineers directed to check safety of all bridges in Uttar Pradesh

PWD engineers directed to check safety of all bridges in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:07 PM IST

The state govt directive came a day after a suspension bridge in Morbi area of Gujarat collapsed in which more than 130 people died

The engineers will carry out the exercise to check the repeat of Gujarat like incident in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)
The engineers will carry out the exercise to check the repeat of Gujarat like incident in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A day after a suspension bridge in Morbi area of Gujarat collapsed in which more than 130 people lost their lives, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday directed the Public Works Department (PWD) engineers to check the structural safety of all suspension bridges, bridges under construction, ropeways and other bridges across the state.

Superintending engineer (bridges), PWD, Pradeep Rastogi in a letter to all the regional chief engineers (PWD) and the managing director, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, said, “On the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the engineers have been directed to check the structural safety of all the bridges, suspension bridges and ropeways to check the repeat of Gujarat like incident in the state.”

“The engineers have been directed to complete the structural safety check exercise by Monday evening and dispatch the report to the PWD through the e-mail. If the engineers fail to send the report by 4 pm, they will be held responsible for any odd situation arising due to their slackness,” Rastogi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out