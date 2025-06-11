QRT to address grievances of Hajis from next year: Ansari

In view of complaints from Haj pilgrims regarding accommodation in Mina, Saudi Arabia, Uttar Pradesh minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari said a quick response team (QRT) would be formed from next year to address such issues promptly. The minister said that he received some complaints about the accommodation in tents in Mina this year. (For representation)

“This year during Haj, I received some complaints about the accommodation in tents in Mina. I ensured all the issues were resolved within hours even as I personally monitored the situation round the clock. However, from next year, we will form a QRT that will oversee the arrangements and provide prompt solutions to any problems faced by Hajis,” said Ansari, who also serves as the chairman of the State Haj Committee, while speaking to HT.

Ansari, who will receive the first batch of U.P’s Haj pilgrims arriving from Jeddah to Lucknow at around 12:35 am on Thursday via Air India flight (SV3106), said, “It’s a matter of joy that Hajis will start returning on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. I will also seek their suggestions to improve the process from next year.”

This year, over 5,000 Haj pilgrims departed from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, while others left from Delhi Airport. Earlier, on April 29, a bus ferrying Haj pilgrims was flagged off by cabinet minister OP Rajbhar and Ansari at the Haj House in Lucknow. A total of 15,513 people from U.P. had applied for Haj this year, and all were granted approval.