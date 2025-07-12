Quack booked for alleged rape of woman patient in Mathura

A self-styled doctor running a polyclinic in Farah town of Mathura was booked on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman who had visited his clinic for treatment. The accused, identified as Dr Anil Kumar, is absconding, and the clinic he operated, SRD Polyclinic, has been sealed by the district health department, police said. Clinic sealed; accused absconding, police and health dept launch probe (Sourced)

Deputy superintendent of police Shweta Verma said the woman at Farah police station lodged the complaint on Saturday. “The complainant alleged that the doctor admitted her for treatment and raped her during the night (Friday). A case has been registered and the clinic was found locked after the incident,” DSP Verma stated.

The woman has been sent to the district hospital in Mathura for medical examination. “Further action will be taken based on the medical report, the woman’s complaint, and findings from the police investigation,” she added.

According to initial reports, the doctor allegedly administered an injection to the woman to make her unconscious before committing the assault. She informed her family members the next morning, following which a call was made to the police via Dial 112.

Meanwhile, additional chief medical officer Dr Bhoodev said that the polyclinic was not registered with the district health department and the accused’s medical qualifications appear to be dubious. “The clinic has been sealed and a notice has been pasted asking the doctor to present his degrees and necessary documents for practising medicine by July 14,” he said.

“If he fails to respond, legal action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act,” Dr Bhoodev added.