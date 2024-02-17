Rahul to resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will resume from Prayagraj on Sunday. This decision comes after Rahul left the yatra in Varanasi on Saturday, prompted by public protests over the successive deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks in his constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, according to Congress leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi, Saturday (PTI)

As per fresh plan, Rahul will lead the Yatra from near Anand Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family, at 3 pm. The route will pass through Katra via Manmohan Park, Netram crossing, and Laxmi Talkies, where he is expected to deliver a brief address to the people before proceeding to Teliyarganj, Malaka, and Soraon. In the evening, there will be a brief break at Harsenganj, Bisani, before reaching Sakramau in Mauaima area for the night stay.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“On Monday, Rahul will continue leading the yatra through Pratapgarh district,” Haseeb Ahmed, Congress spokesperson, Prayagraj, said.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will help the party regain its glory in the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Sangam city, which was once a bastion of the Congress,” he added.