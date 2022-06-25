Railway contractor shot dead in his Lucknow house in broad daylight
Three masked assailants barged into the house of a railway contractor and shot him in front of his second wife and three children on Saturday.
The incident took place in Nilmatha locality under the Cantt police station limits here on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic in the crowded residential locality.
Police officials said the second wife of the 42-year-old contractor alleged that a dispute with his first wife was the main motive behind the incident but further investigation is on to ascertain the reason for the killing.
The deceased, Virendra Thakur, was a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar but was living in Lucknow’s Nilmatha locality for around 13 years. His first wife had left him and got married to another man in 2021 leaving her three children. Thakur too remarried and the second wife took care of the children.
Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur, who visited the spot to examine the crime scene, stated that Virendra Thakur had apprehensions about an attack following which he had kept three private guards and had even installed CCTV cameras where he lived. He said the private guards are also missing after the incident so their role is also suspicious. He said that Thakur had been attacked similarly in Alambagh locality in 2019 and he could not walk properly since then. He said the deceased had been managing work from home since then.
Sharing further details, the CP said the incident took place at around 12.30 pm when Thakur was at home and the three assailants barged into his house after opening the main door. He said Thakur was present at home with his second wife and three children. He said the assailants shot him twice and fled from the spot. He said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The CP said that one of the private guards must have helped the assailants gain entry to the house. He said that a team is scanning CCTV footage of the house as well as other CCTVs installed on the approach route of his house so that identities of the assailants could be ascertained.
He said that the second wife had alleged that the first wife had been mounting pressure on Thakur to transfer properties in her name after separation and she was responsible for the murder.
Mixed response to change in MPSC exam pattern
Candidates expressed mixed responses after Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Friday issued a notification regarding a change in paper pattern for its main examination and aligned it with that of the Union Public Service Commission. According to the commission, the new pattern will be implemented in 2023. Many candidates have supported the move by MPSC. Another aspirant, Amol Baviskar, highlighted that many aspirants who are reappearing next year will have to study from scratch.
Rajinder Nagar by-election result today
The fates of 14 candidates in the fray for the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-elections will be decided on Sunday when over 72,000 votes, polled on Thursday, will be counted at the Industrial Training Institute in Pusa, New Delhi, in the presence of election officials and representatives of candidates. The key contenders for the seat are AAP's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajesh Bhatia. From the Congress, former councillor Prem Lata is contesting the election.
Pune airport ups cleanliness drive to prevent bird-hit incidents
The Pune airport authorities are working with the Indian Air Force and Pune Municipal Corporation to clean airport premises and neighbourhood to prevent bird -hit incidents. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory on June 20 to airports on avoiding bird-strike incidents in the monsoon. The direction came after two such incidents on June 19 in different parts of the country — SpiceJet Boeing 737 Patna-Delhi flight and IndiGo A320 NEO Guwahati-Delhi flight.
Ludhiana MC marks 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission
The municipal Corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of Smart City Mission by organising an array of activities for the city's residents at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday evening. Speaking on the occasion, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to help the authorities in making the city clean and green. Posters were also installed to promote cleanliness in the city and a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to mark the occasion.
Allahabad University’s academic council approves fee hike of courses, hostels from new session
Allahabad University has kick-started the process of increasing the fees of all courses from the new academic session 2022-23. The hiked fee will be applicable for students taking admission from the session 2022-23. The fee hike will not be applicable for the present (old) students, aU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor clarified. It is worth mentioning that the tuition fee of the university has remained at ₹12 since 1912.
