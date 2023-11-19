close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rain gauges, weather stations coming up across rural U.P. inaugurated

Rain gauges, weather stations coming up across rural U.P. inaugurated

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 19, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement Weather Information Network and Data System (WINDS), under which an automatic weather station will be installed at each tehsil headquarters and at least two automatic rain gauges in each block.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday inaugurated 200 automatic rain gauges and 450 automatic weather stations being installed in the state, from his office here.

The chief secretary said, “The system will work as a robust weather monitoring mechanism of granular, standard and timely weather databases to strengthen advance farmer advisory, crop planning, crop insurance, disaster management, crop loss assessment, etc.” (For representation)
The chief secretary said, “The system will work as a robust weather monitoring mechanism of granular, standard and timely weather databases to strengthen advance farmer advisory, crop planning, crop insurance, disaster management, crop loss assessment, etc.” (For representation)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement Weather Information Network and Data System (WINDS), under which an automatic weather station will be installed at each tehsil headquarters and at least two automatic rain gauges in each block.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said, “The system will work as a robust weather monitoring mechanism of granular, standard and timely weather databases to strengthen advance farmer advisory, crop planning, crop insurance, disaster management, crop loss assessment, etc.”

He said data from these stations would be available in real time without any manual intervention. The accurate data, he said, would be used for a number of purposes, including forecasting extreme weather conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out