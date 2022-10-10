Rain plays spoilsport in many areas in Lucknow

Incessant rain in the state capital since Sunday night led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Monday. Electricity supply and Wi-Fi services also remained hit. Knee-deep water in a few parts of the city and potholes compounded the woes of the people in areas like Aminabad, Indira Nagar, Jankipuram, Ashiana and Gomti Nagar among others.

Pockets of Indira Nagar, such as interiors of Sector 11, were also in the grip of waterlogging.

The huge puddles made it difficult for residents to walk through the already underdeveloped roads in the area. Given the ongoing construction work, the rainwater that got accumulated was even dirtier. “Half the tyre of my scooty is submerged,” said a resident while others were struggling to keep the water from seeping into and damaging their four wheelers due to lack of pavements there.

As for Gomti Nagar, well-constructed roads were also not in a condition to be used. After the sizeable potholes that had marked the street for weeks were plugged with loose mud two days ago, the rainwater flooding these streets was excessively muddy.

The following afternoon, the puddles receded to the sides of the streets, allowing traffic to utilise roads by driving close to dividers. Water had accumulated in a gutter for a few hours even after the rain stopped, blocking the entryways to some residential buildings.

Rain on Monday affected markets and traffic in Aminabad and Kaisarbagh region. Knee-deep water was there in a number of areas in Aminabad, including Pratap Market, forcing shopkeepers to relocate their goods. Construction work going on from Kaiserbagh to Sriram road was also affected by rainwater. Similarly, at Kanpur Road, a number of colonies were flooded with Ashiana being the worst sufferer.

The locals claimed that even 1-2 hours of rain covered roads with 1-2 feet of water. All rainwater and sewage enter the houses with vehicular movement. Defence PRO campus at Nehru Road also saw waterlogging after heavy rain. “There is also waterlogging at command library headquarters whenever it rains,” said one at defence PRO office requesting anonymity.

Rain, sewage fill Faizullahgunj

Lucknow The residents of Faizullaganj in the state capital live in a nightmare caused by the rainfall and its aftermath. Residents have to deal with waterlogging and related problems whenever it rains there. When it does not, the water in the open areas stinks and turns into a breeding ground mosquitoes and several other insects. The incessant rain on Sunday night and Monday once again filled several colonies of the area with rain and drain water. Daud Nagar and Annuparna Nagar were in knee- deep water. Other colonies including Shyam Vihar, Vishnu Vihar and Annapurna Nagar were equally affected. Overflowing sewages, locals dumping waste in the open, broken manholes and uneven sewage lines add to the woes.

“Due to the lack of drainage system and it also being a low area, the water accumulates here. After the rain stops, it dries up and stinks. We’re feared as this may cause spread of diseases like dengue and malaria” said Mamata Tripathi, secretary, Bal Mahila Sangathan, Faizullahgunj.

With a total of 4 wards and 30 colonies, there are roughly 2.5 lakh people living there. In a recent visit to the area, state urban development minister AK Sharma, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia besides other civic officials approved ₹45 crore for constructing a 9.4 km long sewage line and asked officials to expedite the process. HTC

Route of 2 trains diverted

Lucknow Two trains Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Super Fast (SF) Express (22533) and Chappra-Mathura SF Express (22531) were diverted on Monday from their existing routes due to heavy rain in most parts of the state.

“Two trains have so far been detoured because the water level has risen above 15 cm on several routes between Manakanagar and Bhandai, Agra,” said a senior railway official.

The Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur superfast train was run via the alternate route of Aishbagh-Lucknow jn-Manaknagar rather than its original route of Aishbagh-Manak Nagar. As opposed to the Chappra-Mathura SF Express, which was operated via the original Aishbagh-Manak Nagar route.