Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in eastern UP: IMD issues alert

Rainfall activity is likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours, the regional weather forecasting center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at New Delhi informed on Saturday morning. The met department predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall over isolated areas in UP such as Rampur, Moradabad, Bijnor, and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, the IMD website on Saturday issued a heavy rainfall warning, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Rampur, Milak, Moradabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Bhajoi, Bijnor, Chandpur, Chandausi, Nazibabad (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the met department posted from the RWFC New Delhi handle on Twitter. A cyclonic circulation is was seen lying over east Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood earlier this week.

Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers lashed few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh earlier on Wednesday, with some parts of eastern UP recording heavy rains. The temperatures were markedly below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi divisions; appreciably below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi, Agra, Meerut divisions; below normal in Lucknow division and normal elsewhere.

Meanwhile, large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till June 27, the IMD said on Thursday. However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat state and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days, it said.



