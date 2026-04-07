A damaged overhead water tank roof in Rajajipuram’s Sector E is putting nearly 3,000 to 4,000 households at risk by making them consume contaminated water. A massive breach in its roof continues to expose stored water to dust and other contaminants. The roof has been in a damaged state for three or four years. Rajajipuram water tank: Open neglect of area’s main water source puts 4K homes at risk

The decades-old tank, which serves as a primary water source for the locality, has a large portion of its roof completely broken and missing. The opening allows direct entry of dust, debris, rainwater, and even birds, raising serious public health concerns.

Residents have alleged that the supplied water often carries a foul smell, indicating possible contamination.

Locals said the issue has persisted for years without any concrete action from authorities. “The tank remains uncovered, and anything can fall into the water. We even suspect dead birds inside at times due to the smell,” said Deepu Tiwari, a resident of Rajajipuram.

Officials confirmed that the tank, constructed over three decades ago, has deteriorated significantly over time. An employee previously posted at the site admitted that the structure has remained in a damaged state for several years and has not undergone any repairs.

Ward corporator Gauri Sawariya said authorities have ignored repeated complaints. She stated that the tank has remained neglected for over three years, despite directions issued earlier by the mayor to expedite repairs.

“Thousands of households depend on this tank, yet no action has been taken. Residents regularly complain about contaminated water supply,” she said.

The prolonged delay has raised questions over the efficiency and accountability of the Jal Kal department, especially as the tank continues to supply water daily to a large population.

When contacted, Kuldeep Singh, general manager, Jal Kal, said that the department has prepared an estimate of around ₹45 lakh for repairs, which includes fixing the damaged roof and staircase. He added that Jal Nigam will undertake the repair.

However, Singh failed to explain why the repair process took nearly four years to even reach the estimation stage, leaving residents exposed to potential health hazards for an extended period.