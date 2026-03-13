Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple phases of the Green Corridor project in Lucknow, aimed at easing traffic congestion and significantly reducing travel time across the city. Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Green Corridor project in Lucknow

At a function held in the state capital, the leaders inaugurated the second phase of the Green Corridor, from Daliganj to Samatamulak Chauraha, and laid the foundation stone for the third and fourth phases of the project.

Officials noted that the Green Corridor is being developed as a major urban mobility project to streamline traffic movement in Lucknow. Once completed, the 28-km-long corridor will connect IIM Road to Kisan Path through multiple phases and is expected to reduce travel time on the stretch from about 30 minutes to nearly 10 minutes.

The first phase of the project, from IIM Road to Pakka Pul, spans 6.8 km and was built at a cost of about ₹100 crore. The second phase from Daliganj to Samatamulak Chauraha covers about 7 km with an estimated cost of ₹299 crore.

Under the third phase, a 7.7-km stretch from Samatamulak Chauraha to Shaheed Path will be constructed at a cost of ₹893.67 crore, while the fourth phase from Shaheed Path to Kisan Path will cover 6.5 km at a cost of ₹326.05 crore.

The total cost of the four phases of the project is estimated at about ₹1,618 crore. Officials said a fifth phase covering around 10 km is proposed for the next financial year at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore.

The government is also planning to monetise certain land parcels linked to the project to generate revenue. Around 40 acres of land at Malesemau in Gomti Nagar Extension Sector-7 has been proposed for monetisation with an estimated value of ₹930 crore, while an 11-acre plot at Gau Ghat is expected to fetch about ₹70 crore.

The project is expected to play a key role in improving urban connectivity and facilitating smoother traffic movement in the state capital, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.