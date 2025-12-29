Rajnath, Yogi to hoist flag in Ram temple complex on December 31

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will hoist a flag at Maa Annapurna temple located within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya on the occasion of second anniversary of opening of Ram temple on December 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of Ram temple on January 22, 2024. (HT file)

Singh will participate as a special guest in the main event of the Prana Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Flag hoisting will take place on spires of seven temples built in the Ram temple complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of Ram temple on January 22, 2024. Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the flag on the main spire of Ram temple on November 25 this year in a grand ceremony. The RSS chief was also present at the opening ceremony of the temple and had performed Vedic rituals along with the PM.

General secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Champat Rai said the main event will be held on Paush Shukla Dwadashi on December 31 in which defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will take part.

The defence minister will visit the Ram Lalla and Ram Darbar temples, tour the temple complex, and address a gathering at Angad Tila, Rai added. Celebrations for the second anniversary of Ram temple began on December 27 with the Mandal Path, which will continue until January 2.

The Mandal Path is being organised under the guidance of Jagadguru Madhvacharya Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha Maharaj of Pejawar Math, Udupi. A team of scholars from South India has already arrived in Ayodhya.

From December 29, musical recitations of Ramcharitmanas and cultural programmes will begin. Renowned bhajan singers Anup Jalota and Suresh Wadkar will give special performances. Ramlila will be staged by classical artistes from South India and Chhattisgarh. Ram Katha, bhajans, dance dramas, and patriotic poetry recitations will be held at Angad Tila.

On December 29 and 30, a Ramlila in a special style will be staged by students of Guru Ghasidas Central University, Chhattisgarh at the Angad Tila complex. The performance will present key episodes from the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas through a combination of singing, dance and dialogue. Devotees will also be able to participate in the musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas.