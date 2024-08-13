Rakshabandhan: UPSRTC offers benefits to ‘sisters’, incentives to staff

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has once again announced free bus commutes for women during the Rakshabandhan period, from August 19 to 20, in UP State Road Transport Corporation buses. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Subsequently, the transport corporation has issued orders to all regional managers, service managers, and assistant regional managers to ensure the implementation of this initiative.

Moreover, the UPSRTC will also be strengthening the fleet from August 17 to 22, in order to accommodate the surge in passengers during this period. “To manage the increased demand, a maximum number of buses will be in operation over an extended period of 8 days,” a press statement from the CM’s office read.

To complement the increased number of buses and travellers, the corporation is also offering incentives to employees who work overtime on these eight days.

Officers, supervisors, drivers, conductors, and other bus operation staff have been denied leave, except in exceptional cases such as a family death or personal illness, the UPSRTC stated.

Managing director Masoom Ali Sarwar instructed, “If there is more than 60% passenger load from the starting points for the areas of eastern UP, then additional services should be operated for the western regions.”

Since the volume of passengers is more at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur and Etawah bus stations, the MD has ordered officers and employees should be put on duty at the said bus stations as per the requirement. Every bus station has been given a fund of ₹5,000, for regional managers to distribute amongst employees working overtime, at their discretion.