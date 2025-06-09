Ram Darbar darshan for devotees likely in 10-15 days, says Misra

Devotees eager to visit the recently unveiled Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya may soon have their wish granted. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is planning to allow darshan of the Ram Darbar within the next 10 to 15 days. The Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

However, due to security concerns, the Trust will issue only a limited number of passes daily. According to Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, the Trust will take a decision on the issue soon.

“Devotees are likely to be allowed to visit Ram Darbar in the next 10 days,” Misra said in Ayodhya. He added that the Trust has held detailed discussions with representatives from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI, Roorkee) regarding the arrangements for the darshan.

Ram Darbar consists of the idols of Lord Ram and Mata Sita seated on a throne with Hanuman and Bharat depicted in a prayerful posture at their feet and Lakshman and Shatrughan standing beside them.

The Ram Mandir Construction Committee has tasked CBRI, Roorkee, with conducting monthly reviews of the temple’s ongoing construction work.

“The Trust is making comprehensive arrangements for the darshan, ensuring that devotees can have a smooth and fulfilling experience,” Misra added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Darbar on June 5. However, devotees have not yet been permitted to visit the Ram Darbar yet due to security concerns.

“Construction work of the Ram Mandir is almost complete with Ram Lalla installed on the ground floor and his family on the first floor. The second floor will house rare and significant scriptures related to Lord Ram,” said Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Saturday.

Jaipur-based sculptor Satya Narain Pandey and his team have crafted the Ram Darbar made of white makrana marble.

“The sculpting of the Ram Darbar took approximately three months. During this phase, artisans performed daily prayers and rituals,” Pandey said.

Govt institutions’ key role in construction:

The construction of the Ram Mandir was a collaborative effort with support and expertise from various government institutions.

IIT and CBRI: These institutions provided invaluable technical expertise and support to the project.

Railway ministry: The ministry of railways played a role in the construction.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI): An ASI team is currently conducting a survey of the area where Ram Lalla was previously housed in a tent.

Defence ministry: An organisation under the ministry of defence is working on the titanium lattice, a crucial component for the temple.

The trust is making payments to all the institutions involved.

Pushkarni and Panchavati

The Ram Temple complex will encompass several notable features, including:

Pushkarni: A sacred water tank, centrally located within the Saptarishi (seven sages) area.

Panchavati: A natural area that will be preserved in its original state, allowing animals and birds to benefit from the surroundings.