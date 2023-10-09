Ram Janmabhoomi reclaimed, Sindhu can also be brought back: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if Ram Janmabhoomi can be reclaimed after 500 years, the Sindhu (Indus river) can also be brought back. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath the two-day National Sindhi Convention organised by Sindhi Council of India in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT )

A grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya and Ramlala will be seated again in his temple in January next year, he said.

He was addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention organised by Sindhi Council of India in Lucknow on Sunday.

Yogi said the Sindhi society needs to tell its present generation about its history.

Noting that the Sindhi community suffered the most after Partition, he said the stubbornness of just one person led to the Partition of the country.

“When the Partition of the country took place, lakhs of people were massacred. A large area of India became Pakistan. The Sindhi community suffered the most as they had to leave their motherland. Even today, we have to bear the brunt of the tragedy of Partition in the form of terrorism,” he said

No civilised society can ever condone terrorism, extremism or any kind of anarchy, he said.

“If we have to move forward on the path of welfare of humanity, then the evil tendencies of the society will have to end. Our religious scriptures also give us the same inspiration. Be it the respected Jhulelalji or Lord Shri Krishna, everyone has talked about protecting the good and eliminating the evil for human welfare,” he said.

“When there is country, there is religion too and when there is religion, there is society in which we all exist. Our priority should be accordingly. We are fortunate that today the country is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism is breathing its last in India,” he said.

Yogi appealed to people to take the pledge of “nation first” to prevent the repeat of a tragedy like the Partition of 1947.

“We should be prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone who plays with the unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

“The Sindhi community is an integral part of the Sanatan Dharma of India. The Sindhi community has progressed with its efforts even in tough circumstances. The Sindhi community has set an example of how to reach the top from zero,” the chief minister said.

Billiards, snooker champ Pankaj

Advani, others honoured

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated Padma Bhushan Pankaj Advani with ‘Sher-e-Sindh’ award. Pankaj has been world billiards and snooker champion 25 times. Yogi Adityanath also felicitated Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Lakhani Group chairman SN Lakhani, well-known social worker Shriram Chhablani. Tech Mahindra India head Rajesh Chandra Ramani and VIP co-founder Sonakshi Lakhani.

