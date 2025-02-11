Ram shows path of balance, frees us from dilemma: Ashutosh Rana

Ram is prevalent everywhere and shows the path of “maintaining balance between Yukti (rationality), Bhakti (spiritualism) and Shakti (power),” actor Ashutosh Rana said on Monday. Actor Ashutosh Rana at a session about the play Humare Ram in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Rana, who essays Ravan in the play ‘Humare Ram’, also said: “Everybody in this universe comprises of Ram and there is an Ayodhya in each one of us.”

“Ayodhya means which is free from wars and Ram was born to uplift us from the dilemma prevalent within each one of us,” Rana said. He was in conversation with journalist Sudhir Mishra as part of International Ramayana Conclave organised by the department of tourism and International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“There can be differences in expression, but Ram is a combination of nine Rasas talked about in Indian culture. Ram is made of different emotions including calmness, love, fear, courage and amusement,” said Rana.

He further said Ram is a symbol of unity.

“We breathe air which is what Vayu-Putra Hanuman stands for. Till the time, we are alive Ram will prevail. It is important for us to imbibe his principles in life. When all of us imbibe those principles in our lives, we will be able to attain Ram Rajya all over again,” Rana added.

About the play ‘Humare Ram’, he said that he has been playing the character of Ravan because he believes it is only through Ravan’s eyes that one should look at Lord Ram.

“Maryada Purushotam Lord Ram was in the form of Nirakar Brahma which could only be seen by yogis. He was brought into Sakaar Brahma by Ravan so that everybody could get an opportunity to worship him,” said Rana.

Earlier in the day, a quiz and magic show was held as part of the programme.

In the evening, the play ‘Humare Ram’ narrated the tale of Ramayana in a fresh way with a perfect blend of graphics, lights, sounds and music.

The characters of Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Ravana were played by Rahul Bhuchar, Harleen Kaur, Danish Akhtar and Ashutosh Rana respectively. Rana’s entry from amid the audience with music by Kailash Kher was a moment to cherish for many.

The auditorium was packed to capacity and the play received a standing ovation.