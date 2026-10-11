Ram temple donation ‘theft’ case: Charge framing deferred as six accused yet to get chargesheet copies

The judicial proceedings in the alleged Ram temple donation theft case hit a procedural delay after six of the eight accused lodged in jail failed to get copies of the voluminous chargesheet filed against them. The case pertains to alleged pilferage of cash offerings made by devotees at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT file)

Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Act, Rajat Verma, who was to frame charges against the accused on October 7, had to adjourn the matter to October 14 after defence counsel informed the court that police had not supplied them copies of the chargesheet.

The investigating officer had filed a 36,039-page chargesheet on September 23 against the eight accused arrested for alleged theft and misappropriation of donation money offered at Ram temple.

Taking cognizance, the special court on the same day had directed that one set of the chargesheet be provided to each accused to enable them to prepare for defence. However, when the matter was taken up on October 7, it emerged that compliance was incomplete.

Till the last hours of court proceedings, only two of the accused — Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu and Subhash Shrivastava — through their lawyers could obtain the documents. The remaining six accused told the court that they were yet to receive copies, making it impossible to proceed with arguments on charge.

The court then fixed October 14 for framing of charges. Once charges are framed, the trial will move to the next stage where the prosecution will be asked to produce witnesses and documentary evidence to prove the alleged theft in the counting section of the temple.

The case pertains to alleged pilferage of cash offerings made by devotees at the Ram temple. The accused, most of them deployed in the counting and handling of donations, were arrested earlier this year after CCTV footage and internal audit flagged discrepancies.

The Trust had lodged an FIR alleging that a portion of the offerings was being siphoned off before being deposited in the official account. Given the sensitivity of the case, the investigation was conducted under supervision of senior officers and the final chargesheet runs into 36,039 pages.

It includes statements of temple staff, bank records, CCTV footage analysis, forensic audit reports and seizure memos. Meanwhile, in a related development, the bail application of former counting in-charge and accused Subhash Shrivastava was rejected on October 8.