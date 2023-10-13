Ram temple trust pays homage to karsevaks

LUCKNOW The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday evening paid homage to karsevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement. They lit earthen diyas on the banks of river Saryu at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. Ram Mandir Trust members lighting diyas at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya. (Ravinder Singh /HH Ayodhya)

Members of the Trust also took out a torch procession in which locals took part. It was led by general secretary Champat Rai.

From October 3, the Trust had started the 11-day ritual on the bank of Saryu to pay homage to karsevaks during the ongoing Pitra Paksha.

The rituals began with the Navah Parayan Path in Ayodhya by around 10,000 families. It involved recital of Ramcharitmanas in nine days that ended on October 11.

“Pitra Paksha is the most suitable period to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Ram Mandir movement,” said Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

On last day of the event on Friday, the Trust lit 10,000 earthen diyas at Ram ki Paidi. It took the initiative on the advice of Lakshmi Kant Dwivedi, famous Vedic priest of Kashi.

