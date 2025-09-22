Ram temple trust reports annual earnings of 327 cr

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has recorded an annual income of ₹327 crore in the financial year 2024-25, making it one of India’s largest temples in terms of earnings. Donations contributed ₹153 crore, while interest income accounted for ₹173 crore, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Sunday. The temple attracts around 80,000 daily devotees, festival days draw huge crowds (Sourced)

The Trust added that the funds are being used for the temple’s maintenance and charitable activities. Devotees from India and abroad contributed to the donations, which have steadily increased alongside the temple’s construction progress.

In the last financial year, the temple’s income of ₹327.07 crore came through various channels, including cash, checks, RTGS, and online payments, placing it fourth among India’s highest-earning temples.

From April 1 to August 31 of this financial year, the temple earned ₹104.96 crore, with ₹6.20 crore collected through donation counters. Ram Lalla’s hundi (donation box) contributed ₹20.86 crore, while online donations accounted for ₹3.79 crore. Foreign contributions, however, slowed considerably, amounting to only ₹10 lakh in the five-month period. Overall, donations totaled ₹31.22 crore, with ₹73.74 crore coming from interest.

The Trust reported an average daily visitor count of 70,000 to 80,000, rising two to three times during weekends and festivals.

The Trust will organise a three-day flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir from November 23 to 25, inviting saints and prominent guests from across India. Flags will also be hoisted at other temples in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The main ceremony on November 25 will see a flag raised on the 42-feet pole atop the temple’s 161-foot spire.