Lucknow, Rare railway artefacts from the metre-gauge era, vintage signalling equipment and a 102-year-old narrow gauge steam locomotive are among the special exhibits drawing visitors' attention at a heritage exhibition organised at Lucknow Junction Railway Station to mark its centenary celebrations. Rare railway artefacts, vintage steam engine headline Lucknow Junction's centenary exhibition

The displays, featuring tools, instruments and archival objects used in railway operations over the decades, highlight the remarkable human skill and craftsmanship that sustained railway services in a bygone era.

North Eastern Railways Divisional Railway Manager Gaurav Agrawal described the exhibits as an important part of the country's heritage and an outstanding example of human skill from earlier times.

"These items represent the rich heritage of the railways and the remarkable human skill that powered railway operations in the past. People will find them very interesting, especially those who are keen on history or railways. I would urge more and more citizens to come and visit the exhibition," Agrawal said.

The exhibition, organised by the Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway as part of celebrations marking 100 years of the station's establishment in 1926, also includes a heritage photo gallery, departmental stalls and a toy train ride for visitors.

Among the key attractions is a collection of engineering tools from the metre-gauge period showcased by the Engineering Department, including a push inspection trolley, sleeper tong, rail cutter, gauge level instruments, fish plate spanners and axes, reflecting the manual expertise involved in track maintenance in earlier decades.

The Signal and Telecommunication Department has displayed mechanical lever frames, semaphore signals, block instruments and token systems that once formed the backbone of safe train operations before the advent of modern electronic systems.

Visitors can also see old button switches, analogue energy meters and filament bulbs displayed by the Electrical Department, while the Commercial Department has showcased Edmondson wooden benches, printed card tickets, ticket punching machines, old reservation charts, parcel weighing machines and sealing pliers used in railway stations in earlier years.

The Personnel Department stall features old railway passes of different categories along with archival documents reflecting administrative practices of the past.

Exhibits at the Railway Protection Force stall include body-worn cameras, handcuffs, batons, security jackets, loud hailers and walkie-talkies used in ensuring railway and passenger safety.

Displays by the Operations, Mechanical and Stores departments include guard whistles, hand signal lamps, eco-friendly cleaning devices, old cameras, ABC couplers and historical records documenting the technological evolution of railway systems.

A major highlight of the exhibition is a 102-year-old narrow gauge steam locomotive installed in the cabway area of the station.

Built by John Fowler and Company of England, the locomotive operated under the Tramway Motor Transport Scheme in Maharajganj district between 1924 and 1982 and today stands as a striking reminder of the engineering excellence of the steam era.

A toy train operated by the Mechanical Department has also become a crowd-puller, especially among children and families. The miniature train, consisting of a colourful engine and two open wagons, offers short rides to young visitors.

A heritage photo exhibition installed at the station's main entrance narrates the transformation of Lucknow Junction over a century, depicting architectural features, milestones and the station's growth as an important railway hub.

Adding a cultural dimension, LED screens in the concourse are screening clips from feature films and web series shot at stations in the Lucknow Division, along with informational panels highlighting the role of railways in Indian storytelling.

The station premises have also been decorated with special lighting, flower gardens and an ornamental fountain as part of the centenary celebrations.

"The exhibition will continue for another 10 to 12 days and non-passenger visitors will not be required to purchase a platform ticket during this period to view the displays," DRM Agarwal said.

"The departmental stalls set up for the exhibition will be removed after the event concludes, while the model of the nearly century-old steam engine installed at the station will remain on display," he said.

"However, once the exhibition period ends, visitors coming to see the locomotive model will have to take a platform ticket as per normal rules," he added.

The multi-faceted celebration reflects Indian Railways' long-standing tradition of innovation, resilience and public service, he added.

The exhibition has been opened to the public and railway passengers, particularly school and college students, to familiarise the younger generation with the rich heritage of Indian Railways and the historic journey of Lucknow Junction.

