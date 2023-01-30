Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Relevance of Gandhi in today’s times discussed in Lucknow seminar

Relevance of Gandhi in today's times discussed in Lucknow seminar

Published on Jan 30, 2023

Members of state outfits of different political parties were among the many who made up the panel of speakers.

Over a hundred people attended this event from various organisations (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

On Martyrs’ Day, the Bhaichara Committee (Lucknow) conducted a seminar on the relevance of Gandhi in today’s times at the Gautama Buddha Research Institute Auditorium, on Monday.

Subhashini Ali, member of the Politburo of the CPI(M) spoke about Gandhi as a supporter of a secularism and a nation based on equality, while sociologist Nadeem Hasnain talked about how Gandhi’s principles and words are relevant in today’s political climate.

State secretary of the CPI, Arvind Raj Swaroop, also spoke of Mahatma Gandhi’s life journey at the seminar, highlighting that he led by example of fearlessness. Ramesh Dixit, former professor at Lucknow University delivered the presidential speech at the seminar, stressing that Gandhi was a supporter of ‘Ramrajya’ based on equality, and that attempts are being made to change that definition today.

Former bureaucrat Alok Tandon and state president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai were also on the panel of speakers.

Over a hundred people attended this event from various organisations like AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association), IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association), Janwadi Lekhak Sangh and more. The seminar coordinated by Nalin Ranjan Singh, convenor of the Bhaichara Committee, also featured a flute recital by Ashukant Sinha and two songs by members of IPTA.

