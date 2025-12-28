Religious conversion row: KGMU panel begins probe, police on lookout for accused doctor

Even as a five-member fact-finding committee constituted by King George’s Medical University (KGMU) began its probe on Saturday, multiple police teams continued raids to trace the absconding senior resident doctor accused of pressuring a woman colleague to convert her religion for marriage, officials said. State Women’s Commission chairperson met the VC on Saturday and sought a status report. (For representation)

The committee is expected to submit its report to vice-chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand within a week. Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chairperson Babita Chauhan met the VC on Saturday, sought a status report and stressed the need for a fact-based inquiry and strict action.

Police said the victim’s medical examination has been conducted and her statement recorded. However, her statement before a magistrate is yet to be recorded due to court holidays and will be done subject to her consent. Earlier, Chowk police questioned the accused’s parents for nearly four hours on Friday. They denied knowing the complainant but said they would not object if their son chose to marry.

Following registration of the FIR, police teams inspected the pathology department at KGMU. Another team has been sent to Noida to record the statement of a woman who allegedly married the accused after religious conversion, which officials said would be crucial to the investigation. A team sent to Khatima in Uttarakhand returned empty-handed, after which search operations were intensified.

The case revolves around Rameezuddin Nayak, a senior resident doctor accused of coercing a woman doctor to convert.

Amid the controversy, the VC issued a show-cause notice citing alleged radical activities and ordered a broader scrutiny of the pathology department.

The head of the department is currently attending a conference in Chennai and is expected to return shortly, KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said.

Dr Singh added that serious allegations had surfaced against some faculty members, including attempts to lobby in favour of the accused and against the complainant, and alleged preferential treatment to individuals from a particular group. “These allegations require thorough verification. Action will be taken strictly on the basis of the inquiry report,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Medicos Organisation (NMO) has demanded that KGMU recommend cancellation of the accused doctor’s NEET-PG admission and urge the National Medical Commission to revoke his medical degree.

The complainant, a resident doctor, allegedly attempted suicide by overdosing on medication on December 17 and was admitted to the trauma centre. She was discharged on December 19. Her father has alleged that the accused doctor, who is reportedly already married and had earlier converted and married another woman, pressured his daughter to convert.