Revision of electoral rolls begins with publication of draft: CEO

Uttar Pradesh, chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said, the revision of the electoral rolls in the state has started with the publication of the draft electoral rolls on October 27. (Pic for representation)

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Rinwa said, the draft electoral roll and the supplementary electoral roll of the 403 assembly constituencies in the state is available on the website of the chief electoral officer. It is also displayed at all the designated places in all the assembly constituencies to invite claims and objections, he said.

The political parties have been also given a copy of the draft electoral roll and regular meetings will be held with the parties to address the issue of the missing voters. The political parties have been also told to appoint booth level agents to monitor the revision of the voter list, he said.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) the revision of the electoral rolls in all the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh is being conducted from October 27 to December 9. The eligibility date for the enrollment of the new voters will be January 1, 2024, he said.

Special voters list revision drive will be organised by the ECI on November 4, 25, 26, and December 2 and 3 in all the districts and assembly constituencies. The ECI has already imposed ban on the officers associated with the revision of electoral rolls till January 5, 2024, he said.

According to the draft electoral roll data, there are 15,03,39,879 voters in Uttar Pradesh which includes 8,05,15,501 male voters and 6,98,16,532 female voters and 7,846 third gender voters.

After January 5 this year, 17,20,088 new voters were added while the names of 18,60,774 voters were deleted from the voters list. The gender ratio in the draft electoral roll is 867 while the elector population (EP) ratio is 60.93%. In 2011 the gender ratio was 908, we are studying the reasons for the decline in the gender ration and will ensure that more women voters are enrolled during the special drive, he said.

The ECI has launched ‘Main Hun Na’ drive to prompt the people to check their name in the voters list. We have appealed the voters in the age group of 18-19 years to get their names enrolled in the voter list. Focus is also on the enrollment of the eligible physically challenged people, women, homeless, transgenders, sex workers and particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), he said.

The first level checking of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been done in 54 districts. On the direction of ECI, workshop for the first level checking of the EVM and VVPAT in 21 districts in which machines manufactured by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will be used, will be done on November 25, he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON