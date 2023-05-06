Home / Cities / Lucknow News / New tech for heart patients now available at Lucknow’s KGMU

New tech for heart patients now available at Lucknow’s KGMU

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 06, 2023 08:54 PM IST

The method is a cost-effective and efficient method to remove calcium deposits in coronary arteries that can prevent open heart surgery

Orbital Atherectomy technology, a cost-effective and efficient method to remove calcium deposits in coronary arteries that can prevent open heart surgery, is available in the cardiology department of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

For representation only (HT File Photo)

Prof Rishi Sethi, senior faculty member of the department of cardiology said this technology is beneficial especially for those patients who have heavy calcium deposits in their arteries, which makes them more vulnerable to heart attacks.

Calcium deposits inside arteries, he said, block regular blood flow to the heart, causing heart blockages.

“Earlier rotational atherectomy was used in which the grinder uses diamond cutters only at its tip and can only move forward into the artery. The grinder used in the Orbital Atherectomy machine has diamond cutters all over its surface and can move both forward and backward, giving doctors a better chance of removing calcium deposits,” said Prof Sethi.

Saturday, May 06, 2023
