Row over quota: SP protests ‘violations’, UP govt says committed to ensuring full benefits

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday assured the legislative council that it was committed to ensuring Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) received the full benefits of reservation guaranteed under the Constitution. However, the statement failed to pacify Samajwadi Party (SP) members, who staged a protest in the House. SP members trooped into the well of the House, raised slogans and staged a sit-in protest, forcing the chairman, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, to adjourn proceedings for 15 minutes. (For representation)

Raising the issue under Rule 105 (adjournment motion), SP members Lal Bihari Yadav, Balram Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha and others alleged violation of reservation norms and corruption in recruitments. They claimed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and other recruiting bodies were depriving reserved categories by allocating fewer posts than their due share or by not filling vacancies.

Earlier, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha alleged that the UPPSC had ignored reservation norms in advertisements for health education officer and veterinary officer posts. He claimed that of 221 health education officer posts, only 20 were earmarked for OBC candidates instead of about 60 as per the 27% quota, while Scheduled Castes were allotted 21 posts instead of 46 under the 21% quota. In the case of 404 veterinary officer posts, he alleged that OBC candidates received no posts despite being entitled to around 110, with most seats marked under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

Responding to the allegations, leader of the House and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the accusations baseless and said the opposition had no real issues to raise. He also referred to the previous SP government, alleging that the benefits of OBC reservation had been cornered by a particular caste during its tenure.

“As far as our government is concerned, we have not allowed any reduction in the total 60% reservation provided to SCs (21%), STs (2%), OBCs (27%) and EWS (10%), and we will not allow it in future either,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against officials if any genuine complaint was received.

Maurya acknowledged that inconsistencies sometimes occurred in recruitment advertisements but said they were promptly corrected. He said the department of personnel had issued a government order on December 30, 2025, and challenged SP members to cite any advertisement with discrepancies after its issuance.

Unsatisfied with the reply, SP members trooped into the well of the House, raised slogans and staged a sit-in protest, forcing the chairman, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, to adjourn proceedings for 15 minutes after members ignored repeated appeals to return to their seats.

Earlier, Sinha had also submitted a breach of privilege notice under Rule 223, alleging that Varanasi police violated his privileges and fundamental rights by arresting him on fabricated charges on January 25, 2026. The chairman directed the authorities to submit evidence and ordered a probe by the director general of police.