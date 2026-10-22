₹12,000 crore project: Prayagraj metro DPR revised, airport link added; state nod awaited

A revised detailed project report (DPR) for a conventional metro rail network in Prayagraj has been submitted by RITES Limited, a PSU under the ministry of railways, to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). The estimated ₹12,000 crore project awaits state government approval before being forwarded to the Centre for clearance, officials informed on Thursday. For representation only (Sourced)

The revised plan proposes two corridors: Shantipuram to Cheoki in Naini and Jhunsi to the airport via Bamrauli and the proposed Aero City area. The second corridor has been extended to the airport to improve connectivity.

A key feature is a proposed metro interchange at Parade, where the two corridors will intersect and connect with a ropeway station, creating a multimodal transport hub.

The project has undergone several revisions. An initial DPR proposed a conventional metro system, followed by a MetroLite plan featuring 39 smaller stations and lighter infrastructure. Following suggestions from UPMRC, RITES conducted a fresh survey last year and prepared the revised DPR for a conventional metro network.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) vice-chairman Rishi Raj said the revised DPR includes extending the Jhunsi-Bamrauli corridor to the airport. The project will require state and central government approvals for clearance and funding, he added.