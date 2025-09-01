2,500 crore township begins to take shape in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board will invest nearly ₹2,500 crore to develop an upcoming township spread over 600 acres in Prayagraj’s Phaphamau. (For representation)

Along with this housing scheme, which aims to accommodate nearly two lakh people, the board, also known as Awas Vikas Parishad, is planning another township on 1,800 acres in Prayagraj.

Board secretary Neeraj Shukla confirmed that the land acquisition process for the Phaphamau project had already begun. “We have issued notices to farmers, and they will receive four times the circle rate as compensation. While the Phaphamau township will be our priority, another scheme is also under consideration as we continue to identify and finalise suitable land,” he said.

The proposed 1,800-acre township is expected to come with a dedicated flyover, which will connect it with key parts of Prayagraj. Officials said such infrastructure will boost the township’s accessibility and raise its potential as a central hub for new housing. “We will soon revisit and survey the shortlisted areas to finalise the land for the second scheme,” Shukla added.

To ensure that the Phaphamau project remains safe from natural risks, the Board has conducted multiple site inspections for 10 villages. On Friday, officials studied the flood patterns of the Ganga in Phaphamau to assess the vulnerability of the proposed township. “The township will not be developed in areas prone to flooding. We are keeping a buffer of at least 500 meters from flood-hit zones to ensure long-term safety for residents,” a senior official explained.

Officials said the Phaphamau township would include modern housing, civic amenities, and advanced facilities, aiming to ease the growing housing pressure in Prayagraj. The township is expected to bring planned residential clusters, parks, community spaces, and improved infrastructure, offering a better quality of life to future residents.

Urban planners believe these two schemes could reshape Prayagraj’s housing map, creating new residential zones and attracting investment in real estate and infrastructure.

An official said that once executed, the twin projects are expected to transform Prayagraj into a new urban growth hub, providing relief to thousands of families in search of housing and setting the stage for large-scale urban expansion.